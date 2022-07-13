Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – A father has been charged with the murder of a seven-week-old son who died of a head injury.

26-year-old Oliver Mailey, of Burnley, will appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, July 12 ,over the murder of his son, Abel-Jax Mailey.

In November 28 last year, officers from Lancashire Constabulary were called to an address on Piccadilly Road in Burnley at around 12.10pm by the Ambulance Service, Mail Online reports.

It was gathered that emergency services attended and found the baby boy unresponsive.

According to the publication, Abel-Jax was taken to hospital and later transferred to Manchester Children’s Hospital for further treatment. He died two days later on November 30.

A Home Office post-mortem examination was conducted and following further tests, established he died of a head injury.

A man and woman were initially arrested on suspicion of assault and later on suspicion of murder in connection with Abel-Jax’s death.

The woman previously arrested was released with no further action.

A police force spokesperson said: ‘These are tragic circumstances and our thoughts remain with Abel-Jax’s family at this sad and very difficult time. They continue to be supported by our officers.’