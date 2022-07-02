Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 2, 2022 – Fast-rising Kikuyu singer Gathoni Wa Waweru alias Gathoni Diva is in police custody after she killed her husband.

Gathoni reportedly stabbed her husband four times during an argument after he came home drunk.

He died while being rushed to the hospital.

Gathoni told police that she was defending herself when the unfortunate incident happened.

The mellow-voiced singer came into the limelight after doing a Kikuyu cover song for Sauti Sol’s Suzanna song.

The song has close to 1 million views on Youtube.

Below are photos of the singer and her deceased husband.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.