Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 18, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has sounded a warning to his Azimio counterpart, Raila Odinga, stating that he will not allow him to cause havoc if he loses the August 9 poll.

Speaking in Banana, Kiambu County, Ruto stated that, unlike President Uhuru Kenyatta who allowed Raila to oppose the election outcome, he would not hesitate to send him home.

“You heard the President say that Raila wanted to cause problems. I am telling him that I am not Uhuru. I will not entertain you,”

“This time, I will not allow you to swear yourself in, there will be no throwing of stones, there will no be demonstrations nor tibim or tialala,” he added.

However, he noted that he anticipates the former Prime Minister to retire peacefully after he loses the election.

“Once we finish with you, you will go home peacefully. If you need help, we have a wheelbarrow, and we will ferry you all the way to Bondo,” Ruto stated.

The Kenya Kwanza leader also reiterated his calls for the Azimio candidate not to pick a fight with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

He opined that his demands on the commission to use the manual voter register as a complementary to the electronic system was an indication that he was afraid of losing the poll.

Ruto further alleged that Raila was using doctored political opinion polls to create the narrative that he was the most preferred candidate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST