Tuesday, 26 July 2022 – Kiambu gubernatorial candidate Moses Kuria was humiliated badly after he was booed while hunting for votes in his own backyard.

Kuria, who is vying on the Chama Cha Kazi party, got furious and flashed the middle finger after he was rejected in broad daylight.

The controversial lawmaker is facing stiff competition from Kimani Wamatangi, who is vying on the UDA ticket.

Kuria has promised to retire from politics if he fails to clinch the Kiambu governor seat.

Watch the video of how he was humiliated.

