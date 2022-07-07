Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 07 July 2022 – A concerned passenger recorded a video of a PSV driver working for the SuperMetro Sacco dozing off while driving along a busy road, oblivious of the danger he was posing to other motorists.

He seems to have worked for long hours without rest to meet targets.

Most PSV drivers have to meet targets set by the Sacco and this is part of the reason why there are frequent accidents involving PSV vehicles on Kenyan roads.

The video has sparked reactions on Twitter, with a section of Netizens calling out the Sacco for overworking the drivers.

“Sad. The driver woke up at 4 am and he will close by 10 pm, it’s not humanly possible to be alert all this while,’’ a social media user noted.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.