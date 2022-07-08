Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Executive Assistant to the Chief Development Officer.
We are a fast growing startup building Africa’s largest impact data labeling workforce by empowering underserved communities to join the digital economy and break the cycle of poverty.
The Role:
We’re hiring for a Personal Assistant to join our growing team! Our ideal candidate is proactive & passionate, detail-oriented, great interpersonal skills, with an entrepreneurial spirit to handle ambiguous assignments. You will perform day-to-day administrative support and be the face of our company for communities. The role will primarily be to provide personal assistance to the Chief Development Officer, and will include spearheading impactful programs with underserved youth in our non-profit entity.
Responsibilities:
- Act as a first point of contact for callers, dealing with emails and phone calls by responding, passing on messages or highlighting them for the manager’s attention
- Manage diaries and organize meetings and appointments, often controlling access to the executive
- Book and arrange travel, transport and accommodation
- Verify expense requests & collecting requisition forms
- Remind the executive of important tasks and deadlines
- Type, compile and prepare reports, presentations and correspondence
- Implement and maintain necessary procedures/administrative systems
- Collate and file expenses
- Miscellaneous tasks to support their manager, which will vary according to the sector and to the manager’s remit, eg completing some corporate governance reporting or conducting research
- Act as the point of contact between the manager and internal/external stakeholders
- Handle requests and queries appropriately
- Setting reminders for meetings, appointments and other important tasks
- Planning conferences, workshops, seminars and other events
- Taking notes at meetings, preparing the minutes and subsequently distributing to all participants
- Liaising with other members of staff and external parties such as clients and press
Requirements:
- Minimum 3 years of previous experience in administration or personal assistant work
- Knowledge of office management systems and procedures
- MS Office and English proficiency
- Outstanding organizational and time management skills
- Ability to multitask and prioritize daily workload
- Excellent verbal and written communications skills
- Discretion and confidentiality
- PA diploma or certification would be considered an advantage Department Human Resources Locations Nairobi.
How to Apply
