Executive Assistant to the Chief Development Officer.

We are a fast growing startup building Africa’s largest impact data labeling workforce by empowering underserved communities to join the digital economy and break the cycle of poverty.

The Role:

We’re hiring for a Personal Assistant to join our growing team! Our ideal candidate is proactive & passionate, detail-oriented, great interpersonal skills, with an entrepreneurial spirit to handle ambiguous assignments. You will perform day-to-day administrative support and be the face of our company for communities. The role will primarily be to provide personal assistance to the Chief Development Officer, and will include spearheading impactful programs with underserved youth in our non-profit entity.

Responsibilities:

Act as a first point of contact for callers, dealing with emails and phone calls by responding, passing on messages or highlighting them for the manager’s attention

Manage diaries and organize meetings and appointments, often controlling access to the executive

Book and arrange travel, transport and accommodation

Verify expense requests & collecting requisition forms

Remind the executive of important tasks and deadlines

Type, compile and prepare reports, presentations and correspondence

Implement and maintain necessary procedures/administrative systems

Collate and file expenses

Miscellaneous tasks to support their manager, which will vary according to the sector and to the manager’s remit, eg completing some corporate governance reporting or conducting research

Act as the point of contact between the manager and internal/external stakeholders

Handle requests and queries appropriately

Setting reminders for meetings, appointments and other important tasks

Planning conferences, workshops, seminars and other events

Taking notes at meetings, preparing the minutes and subsequently distributing to all participants

Liaising with other members of staff and external parties such as clients and press

Requirements:

Minimum 3 years of previous experience in administration or personal assistant work

Knowledge of office management systems and procedures

MS Office and English proficiency

Outstanding organizational and time management skills

Ability to multitask and prioritize daily workload

Excellent verbal and written communications skills

Discretion and confidentiality

PA diploma or certification would be considered an advantage Department Human Resources Locations Nairobi.

