Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Executive Assistant

Power Shift Africa (PSA) is a Nairobi-based think tank providing cutting edge analysis, solution-focused policy, and responsive media engagement from an African perspective, both within the continent and internationally.

PSA’s mission is to mobilise climate action in Africa, catalyse and support impactful African networks and institutions, and amplify civil society and expert voices on the international stage.

We are looking forward to recruiting a professional Executive Assistant who will serve a critical role in an organisation by assisting key executives with scheduling, organization and administrative tasks to support the Power Shift Africa’s Director and operations coordination for the organisation.

The Executive Assistant will filter and attend to the day-to-day functions that are part of the executive’s role so that the executive can focus on the high-level leadership and strategy functions.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Support to the Director

Manage the Director’s calendar and set up meetings, including scheduling, sending reminders;

Coordinate travel arrangements and accommodation for the Director and prepare expense reports;

Screen and direct communication to the Director’s office;

Administrative assistance (drafting reports and communication for the Director’s office)

Records management (organizing and maintaining accurate records)

General support as needed.

To support organisational operations

Assisting with the management of daily operational activities;

Performing administrative tasks, such as taking notes in meetings, making travel arrangements, answering phones, scheduling meetings, etc;

Assist in managing PSA email lists, and format information for internal communication – memos, emails, presentations, reports;

Assisting in planning and organising conferences, and events logistics;

Preparing and maintaining operations documents and reports;

Arranging and assisting with the onboarding of new employees, staff training, and employee engagement activities;

Assisting with project management by creating assignments, tracking progress, and resolving issues;

Managing office supplies and the maintenance of office equipment and general support for organizational development.

Requirements and skills

Work experience as an Executive Assistant, Personal Assistant or similar role

Experience in office management or an administrative role.

Ability to manage multiple assignments

Outstanding organizational skills

Excellent communications and people management skills

Discretion and confidentiality

Time management and ability to meet deadlines

Proactivity and self-direction

Salary

The Executive Assistant role is a full-time position and will receive a competitive salary commensurate with experience, network, qualifications, and based on the local cost of living depending on location.

Hiring Values

Power Shift Africa aims to be an employer that attracts and retains Africa’s best and brightest talents to work toward a better future for our continent. PSA highly values diversity in our teams and strives to provide a safe and empowering organizational culture. Africans from all backgrounds, identities, and life experiences are welcomed and encouraged to apply. Applicants from minority and/or and historically or currently oppressed groups are especially welcomed.

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit a cover letter and a resume/CV (maximum 2-pages per document) in the boxes provided below. Applications close at midnight EAT on 22nd July, 2022.

Applicants may be interviewed on a rolling basis and thus the positions may be filled before the deadline should suitable candidates have applied.

Click Here to Apply