Monday, July 18, 2022 – Former President of Ghana John Mahama has reacted to a video of his daughter twerking online.

The video which went viral online, had caused an uproar on social media.

15-year-old Farida who wore a black top and shorts in the video, was heard saying that she’s giving her friend, Janelle, the “up and down” twerk tutorial. Farida went on to twerk up a storm in the video.

Reacting to the controversy that trailed the video, Mahama praised his daughter who he described as the “baby of the family”. He also asked her to continue being herself and grow beautifully.

The former President wrote on his official Facebook page;

Baby of the family. All so grown up already. Happy 15th birthday, Farida. Lots of love from me, your mother and brothers. Continue to be yourself and grow beautifully.