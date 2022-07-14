Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 14, 2022 – Former heavyweight boxing champion, George Foreman has revealed that he is facing sexual abuse allegations from two women.

The women, who have not been identified, claimed they were abused by the ex-boxer in the 1970s.

The legendary former American boxer, now 73 years old, denies the allegations and says they are an extortion attempt.

Foreman released a statement announcing that the allegations had been made against him.

“Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family. They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s. I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations,” Foreman said in a statement to The Post.

“The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies. I am, and always will be, guided by my faith and trust in God. I will work with my lawyers to fully and truthfully expose my accusers’ scheme and defend myself in court. I don’t pick fights, but I don’t run away from them either.”

With a professional record of 76-5 with 68 knockouts, Foreman’s career earned him a reputation as one of the most fearsome punchers of all time.

In 1974, he famously lost his world title to Muhammad Ali at the Rumble In The Jungle event in Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Twenty years later, he became the oldest man to ever hold the heavyweight championship world title after beating Michael Moorer at the age of 45.

He retired just a few years later in 1997after losing to Shannon Briggs by majority decision.

In 2003, he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Foreman made a fortune in his post-fighting career as an entrepreneur, most notably from his eponymous grill, which reportedly earned him over $200 million.