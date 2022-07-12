Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – Mesut Ozil’s contract at Fenerbahce has reportedly been terminated after he was frozen out of the first-team, leaving him as a free agent this summer.

The former Arsenal midfielder had not featured for the Turkish Super Lig side since March 20 after he was excluded from the squad following a row over his fitness. before his termination.

He was involved in a bust up with interim head coach Ismail Kartal before new manager Jorge Jesus left him out his squad.

NTVSpor previously reported that the superstar was set to miss out on their pre-season sessions before the outlet confirmed his departure by mutual agreement.

Ozil played 36 matches for Fenerbahce, scoring nine goals and assisting three.

Earlier this summer, Ozil insisted he was keen to still ‘contribute’ to the club despite uncertainty over his future.

Boss Jesus said the German footballer would not play for his side again, after having his contract terminated.

‘He had his time, his space,’ Jesus said in a press conference. ‘He has a beautiful history in Turkey, no one can take it away from him.

‘He is a well-known player around the world. But I will follow exactly what was the end of the Ozil era. The most important thing here is Fenerbahce and it is from there that I build my ideas and the players who come to work with me.’