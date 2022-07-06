Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – Embattled Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s fake degree scandal has taken another twist.

This is after Teams University in Uganda, where Sakaja claims to have gotten his Bachelor of Science in Management, moved to court to stop the investigation of the degree.

According to reports, the university asked Justice Jamson Karemani of the High Court in Kampala to issue an injunction stopping Ugandan Council for Higher Education from investigating the alleged degree.

“A temporary injunction be issued restraining the respondent from investigating, inquiring into or in any other way interfering with the qualifications awarded to the application,” the university said.

Though the Ugandan Council for Higher Education had commenced a probe into the legality of Sakaja’s degree from Team University, it has stepped aside for Uganda’s Inspectorate of Government to investigate on its own.

The little-known Team University was thrust into the limelight after Sakaja claimed he graduated from the Kampala-based institution with a Bachelor of Science in Management (External) with the evidence available saying otherwise.

