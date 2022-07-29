Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 29 July 2022 – Everton have signed Burnley winger Dwight McNeil in a deal worth £20million deal plus add-ons.

The 22-year-old underwent a medical on Wednesday night and signed a five-year deal with the club until June 2027.

McNeil is the Toffees’ third signing of the summer after ex-Burnley team-mate James Tarkowski and Portuguese defender Ruben Vinagre on loan.

The England U21 international has plenty of Premier League experience, having already made 134 top-flight appearances for Burnley. He has missed just two Premier League matches since December 2018 and ranked second for dribbles in the top flight last season.

“It is an amazing feeling to sign. When I heard about Everton’s interest I wanted to get it done straight away because of the club and how good the team is,” McNeil told evertontv.

“Speaking to the manager about what they want going forward, it really excited me and appealed to me. I wanted to be part of it. He knows me as a player, as does [Director of Football] Kevin Thelwell. I want to work hard and do well for the team and for the fans.

“I feel playing under a manager like Frank Lampard, he will help me to get my stats up – and that is what I want to do and improve my game.”

The attacking midfielder, who has seven goals and 17 assists in the Premier League to his name, had also been attracting interest from London sides West Ham and Crystal Palace.

Manager Lampard added: “I have been a big admirer of Dwight for some time. He has huge talent and is exactly the type of player we want to bring into the squad to help us improve.”