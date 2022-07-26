Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is currently camping in Meru County, where he is drumming up support for his presidency in August

Raila Odinga, who was accompanied by his running mate Martha Karua, met Njuri Ncheke elders who blessed him ahead of the August 9th duel with Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidate William Ruto.

Speaking during the occasion, Raila revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta introduced him to Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as the next president of Kenya, hence he is going to take care of the Miraa farming very well when he gets into power in August.

Raila said he is the one who advised Uhuru to go and speak with Somalia’s new president after the exit of the previous one, who banned Miraa and flights to Somalia.

“I know the problem which our Miraa farmers have been going through since the market in Somalia was closed. When that mad president went I asked Uhuru to go and talk to that new one.

“He went and talked to him and the market was opened again but he asked him about what is going to happen because Uhuru’s term is coming to an end. Uhuru then called me to the state house to talk with him and he assured me the Miraa business will continue…” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.