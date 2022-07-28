Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 28, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s spokesman, Prof Makau Mutua, has urged Kenyans to choose leaders wisely during the August 9th Presidential election.

Prof Makau, who spoke on Thursday, said Kenya Kwanza Alliance is composed of entirely rotten individuals led by their leader William Ruto and his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua.

According to Mutua, in Azimio-One Kenya Alliance (OKA), there are a few questionable individuals but the team is better off to take over the government in August.

Makau further said Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua, are second liberation heroes who will take the country forward when they form the government in August.

“We have two baskets; the one basket of Kenya Kwanza is composed of entirely rotten individuals, most of them rotten to the core. It is true that on the Azimio side, there are some individuals there who are questionable, but if you look at the vision of Rt Hon Raila Odinga and Martha Karua, virtually all 2nd liberation heroes are with us. Which second liberation hero is with Ruto?” posed Mutua.

