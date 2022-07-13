Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, July 13, 2022 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has revealed more details regarding his relationship with Deputy President William Ruto.

Last week, Wamalwa claimed that Ruto has always disliked him and almost slapped him once for leading his Western Kenya region into directly working with President Uhuru Kenyatta instead of going through him (Ruto).

Speaking on Tuesday, Wamalawa claimed that other than slapping him, he wanted him out of the cabinet in 2018.

Wamalwa said after President Uhuru Kenyatta refused to sack him, Ruto protested by boycotting his swearing-in ceremony at State House, Nairobi.

“I stayed out of office for weeks because Ruto didn’t want me in the cabinet. I was sworn into the office alone and I’m the only CS whose swearing-in ceremony he failed to attend,” Wamalwa said.

Wamalwa’s sentiments came hours after DP Ruto dismissed the slapping claim and said he ‘doesn’t slap women’

