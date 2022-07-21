Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Assistant Manager – Ethics Policy Analysis
Job Purpose
This role is responsible for development and Analysis of Integrity Policies within the Authority
Key Responsibilities/ Duties / Tasks
Operational Responsibilities / Tasks
- Development of new integrity policies in line with the anticorruption legal framework
- Review and domestication of the Anti-Corruption legal framework in the Authority
- Conduct Staff sensitization on Integrity policies
- Monitoring, evaluation and reporting on compliance to Integrity Policies
- Analysis of the impact of anti-corruption policies and strategies in the Authority
- Benchmarking on best practices on ethics policy development and analysis
- Day-to-day operations, supervision of performance of staff in the unit
- Facilitate implementation of the work plans for the following corporate initiatives in the unit: Audit, Integrity, QMS and Risk Management.
Decision Making / Job Influence
This role is responsible for development, Analysis and domestication of Integrity Policies within the Authority
III. Working Conditions
Office setting
Job Competencies (Knowledge, Experience and Attributes / Skills).
Academic qualifications
Bachelor’s degree in Economics and statistics, Law and any other related degree from a recognized university
Professional Qualifications / Membership to professional bodies
Trained on Integrity Assurance Officers course
Previous relevant work experience required.
At least four (4) years’ relevant work experience one (1) of which should be at Supervisory role.
Functional Skills, Behavioral Competencies/Attributes:
- Honesty and integrity of character.
- Excellent decision-making capabilities
- Analytical skills
- Excellent planning & organizational skills
- Resilient, focused and results oriented
- Excellent oral and written communication,
- Public speaking and presentation skills
- Motivated, dynamic & dedicated team player
- Ability to build and maintain strong relationships
How to Apply
Registration:
- Go to https://erecruitment.kra.go.ke/login and then click on the ‘Register’ button to start the application process.
- After registration, you will receive an email enabling you to confirm your email address and complete your registration.
Log on:
- After registration go to https://erecruitment.kra.go.ke/login
- Key in your username and password then click on ‘Log in’ to access your account.
- After successful log in, the system will open the ‘Applicant Cockpit’.
Candidate Profile (To create or update applicant detail):
- On the ‘Applicant Cockpit’ page, go to the tab ‘Candidate Profile’.
- Click on ‘My Profile’ to create and update your profile.
- Follow the instructions to complete your profile.
- The process will end by clicking the tab “Overview and Release”.
- Ensure you click the check box on the page to complete the profile.
Application process:
- To view the open job postings, click on the tab ‘Employment Opportunities’ on the ‘Applicant Cockpit’ page.
- Under the heading ‘Job Search’ click the ‘Start’ button to view all available vacancies.
- Click on the Job posting to display the details of the position.
- To apply for the position, click ‘Apply’ button at the top of the page.
- Follow the instructions to complete and submit your application.
- Kindly note that all mandatory fields must be completed.
- To complete the process of application, click the ‘Send Application Now’ button after reviewing and accepting the ‘Data Privacy Statement’.
In case of any challenges, please send your email query to isupporthr@kra.go.ke
If you experience any delay in receiving an email notification at the end of the e-recruitment registration process, please refresh your email. In case of any challenge, please send your query to isupporthr@kra.go.ke
Kenya Revenue Authority does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, shortlisting, interviewing, and/or offer)
Closing Date
2022-07-25
