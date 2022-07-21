Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Assistant Manager – Ethics Policy Analysis

Job Purpose

This role is responsible for development and Analysis of Integrity Policies within the Authority

Key Responsibilities/ Duties / Tasks

Operational Responsibilities / Tasks

Development of new integrity policies in line with the anticorruption legal framework

Review and domestication of the Anti-Corruption legal framework in the Authority

Conduct Staff sensitization on Integrity policies

Monitoring, evaluation and reporting on compliance to Integrity Policies

Analysis of the impact of anti-corruption policies and strategies in the Authority

Benchmarking on best practices on ethics policy development and analysis

Day-to-day operations, supervision of performance of staff in the unit

Facilitate implementation of the work plans for the following corporate initiatives in the unit: Audit, Integrity, QMS and Risk Management.

Decision Making / Job Influence

This role is responsible for development, Analysis and domestication of Integrity Policies within the Authority

III. Working Conditions

Office setting

Job Competencies (Knowledge, Experience and Attributes / Skills).

Academic qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Economics and statistics, Law and any other related degree from a recognized university

Professional Qualifications / Membership to professional bodies

Trained on Integrity Assurance Officers course

Previous relevant work experience required.

At least four (4) years’ relevant work experience one (1) of which should be at Supervisory role.

Functional Skills, Behavioral Competencies/Attributes:

Honesty and integrity of character.

Excellent decision-making capabilities

Analytical skills

Excellent planning & organizational skills

Resilient, focused and results oriented

Excellent oral and written communication,

Public speaking and presentation skills

Motivated, dynamic & dedicated team player

Ability to build and maintain strong relationships

How to Apply

Registration:

Go to https://erecruitment.kra.go.ke/login and then click on the ‘ Register ’ button to start the application process.

’ button to start the application process. After registration, you will receive an email enabling you to confirm your email address and complete your registration.

Log on:

After registration go to https://erecruitment.kra.go.ke/login

Key in your username and password then click on ‘ Log in ’ to access your account.

’ to access your account. After successful log in, the system will open the ‘Applicant Cockpit’.

Candidate Profile (To create or update applicant detail):

On the ‘ Applicant Cockpit ’ page, go to the tab ‘Candidate Profile’.

’ page, go to the tab ‘Candidate Profile’. Click on ‘ My Profile ’ to create and update your profile.

’ to create and update your profile. Follow the instructions to complete your profile.

The process will end by clicking the tab “ Overview and Release ”.

”. Ensure you click the check box on the page to complete the profile.

Application process:

To view the open job postings, click on the tab ‘ Employment Opportunities’ on the ‘ Applicant Cockpit ’ page.

on the ‘ ’ page. Under the heading ‘ Job Search ’ click the ‘ Start ’ button to view all available vacancies.

’ click the ‘ ’ button to view all available vacancies. Click on the Job posting to display the details of the position.

To apply for the position, click ‘ Apply ’ button at the top of the page.

’ button at the top of the page. Follow the instructions to complete and submit your application.

Kindly note that all mandatory fields must be completed.

To complete the process of application, click the ‘Send Application Now’ button after reviewing and accepting the ‘Data Privacy Statement’.

In case of any challenges, please send your email query to isupporthr@kra.go.ke

If you experience any delay in receiving an email notification at the end of the e-recruitment registration process, please refresh your email. In case of any challenge, please send your query to isupporthr@kra.go.ke

Kenya Revenue Authority does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, shortlisting, interviewing, and/or offer)

Apply Now

Closing Date

2022-07-25