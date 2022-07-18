Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



We are seeking an Enumerator who will support Sanergy’s expansion team in assessment and verification of regional feedstock / waste volume data in Central Kenya.

The enumerator role entails assisting the expansion project management team across areas such as on-field assessment and engagement with stakeholders across key industries to verify waste volume data as well as identification of additional feedstock sources across Central Kenya.

Duties and Responsibilities

On-ground verification of waste volume data

Good communication skills to engage with key stakeholders to enable verification

Accurate comprehension and reporting of data to Sanergy’s project management team

Identification of additional feedstock providers in the region

Qualifications

Any Degree and/or Diploma;

Past enumeration experience preferable

Good verbal communication skills to interact with 3rd party stakeholders

A high level of attention to detail

The ability to meet deadlines and own underlying scope of work

Effective interpersonal skills to properly represent Sanergy in an ethical and professional manner

Additional Skills and Knowledge

Ability to speak in the local dialect preferable i.e Kikuyu

Familiarity with the Central Kenya region

Job Location

Selected applicant will be required to travel across regions in Central Kenya [Thika – Nyeri – Nanyuki – Embu – Meru]

Application Deadline

Open – Immediate requirement; Applications will be reviewed on an immediate basis

Job timeline

1 week [July] – detailed timeline to be communicated upon selection

Sanergy is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, gender, gender identity or expression. All qualified persons are encouraged to apply.

NOTE TO APPLICANTS

SANERGY AND FRESH LIFE DO NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS (APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING, PROCESSING, OR TRAINING). SANERGY AND FRESH LIFE DO NOT ASK FOR INFORMATION PERTAINING TO YOUR BANK ACCOUNT DETAILS AND ANY OTHER PERSONAL INFORMATION OUTSIDE THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.

How to Apply

Application Deadline

2022-07-24

Sanergy/FreshLife is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.

Click Here to Apply