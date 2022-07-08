Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 08 July 2022 – Two men have been arrested by detectives for defrauding tens of Kenyans of an unspecified amount of money on the pretext that they were in a position to recruit them into the Kenya Coast Guard Service.

The suspects, Nicholas Chomba and Anthony Mwangi had placed advertisements on social media inviting applicants to send their applications and even prepared offer letters to some of the ‘successful’ applicants.

Following successful investigations, they were arrested separately in Murang’a and Machakos towns on 29th June and 5th July 2022.

Members of the public are advised that there is no ongoing recruitment by Kenya Coast Service at the moment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.