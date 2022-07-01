Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 1, 2022 – Nairobi Senator and UDA gubernatorial hopeful, Johnson Sakaja, has suffered a major blow in his quest to become the next governor of Nairobi after the Commission for University Education (CUE) officially revoked the recognition of his degree from Team University, Uganda.

In a letter to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, CUE Chief Executive Officer, Mwenda Ntarangwi, stated that the Commission no longer recognizes Sakaja’s degree after concluding its investigations both in Kenya and Uganda.

The Commission noted that it received written information from the public that implied that the Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful was never admitted to the Team’s University based in Kampala Uganda.

Ntarangwi, in his statement, noted that Sakaja did not mention that he attended Team University in Uganda while declaring interest in the senatorial seat in 2017.

Besides, he never finished his degree at the University of Nairobi as was confirmed by the institution itself.

The Commission further noted that it is not accountable for the authenticity of the certificate or the identity of the certificate holder presented for recognition and/or equation, adding that it has the right to revoke such recognition of a degree certificate.

“Based on these findings, and in compliance with the provisions of Section 5 of The Universities Act, 2012, Part XI of The Universities Regulations, 2014, The Universities Standards and Guidelines, 2014, and the Standards for Recognition and Equation of Qualifications and granted the disclaimer in the certificate of recognition issued, the Commission has come to the inescapable decision that the purported degree certificate of Bachelor of Science in Management (External) is ineligible for recognition.”

CUE noted that it did not receive evidence from either the National Council for Higher Education in Uganda or Team University to prove that he had earned a degree in Bachelor of Science in Management (External).

The commission further asserted that the failure of the senator to provide the evidence automatically proved that the degree certificate submitted was insufficient.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.