Thursday, July 28, 2022 – Embattled Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina has insisted that he will not resign until it is proved that he committed a crime by failing to surrender the institution’s land to the government as ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta

Speaking at the institution after he was reinstated by the High Court yesterday, the VC explained his actions which saw him clash with the president, were aimed at protecting the interest of the students.

He added that the land that the university was being asked to surrender was meant for the expansion of the medical school.

“If I must go because of protecting our students, especially the medical students, then I can do that. I have not done anything wrong and we will wait and see what is going to happen, but for now, I am the VC of KU.”

“If they think they have facts in terms of what I have done, then they can produce them. Without that, I want to say that we trust in the courts and we will make sure that nothing is done outside the law,” Wainaina stated.

At the same time, Wainaina dismissed allegations that he had resigned as reported by the media, saying he was forced out of office for refusing to get in bed with Uhuru.

“Many people are saying that I resigned. I did not resign because there is nothing wrong that I have done.”

“I am here because I am following the law and I will wait until the three court cases are closed. We will continue normally and prepare to welcome new students,” the VC added.

Wainaina was among the officials who were sacked and replaced accordingly for refusing to heed Uhuru’s order to surrender part of KU land to the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the construction of an emergency hub.

