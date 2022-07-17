Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 17, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday received a multi-million campaign truck at his official Karen residence.

It is now emerging that youthful Embakasi West Member of Parliament George Theuri imported the American-made truck and customized it, before donating it to Ruto officially in Karen.

Theuri has been entangled in several corruption cases.

In 2019, former Auditor General Edward Ouko put him on the spot for embezzling Ksh36.3 million CDF funds.

Theuri is also a well-known land grabber in Eastlands.

He is a diehard supporter of Ruto and is vying for the second term on the UDA ticket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.