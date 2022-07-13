Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – A middle-aged man from Embakasi is counting losses after a lady he hosted for an action-packed weekend swept his house clean.

The lady identified as Trizah Wanzia reportedly swept his house clean.

He left her in the house on Saturday and when he came back, he was shocked after he found out that she had disappeared with his household items and cash.

According to the distressed man, he had known the lady since last year.

She requested to visit him last Friday and since they had previously linked several times, he gladly accepted her request.

But little did he know he was about to fall into a heavy financial pitfall by losing all household items and personal belongings, including his cash.

He reached out to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi requesting help in tracing the lady.

He has since reported the matter to the police.

“Hi, Nyakundi,

Can you please help me get to know where this lady is?

She is wanted.

We have been friends with her since last year and she once came to my house na aka stay like 2 days.

Tumekaa like 5 months hatujaonana so last Friday akanicall akasema anakam and I told her ni sawa so akakam jioni then on Sato nikaitwa job mapema nikatoka nikamuacha kwa hao.

So kutoka job nimepata amenichota vitu kwa nyumba na akapotea nazo plus pesa.

Nimereport na niko na OB.

Ukimwanika maybe tunaweza jua ako wapi.

Her Facebook name is Triz Wanzia,” he wrote to Cyprian.

Below are photos of the cunning lady.

