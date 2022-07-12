Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – A booster rocket developed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX for its next-generation Starship spacecraft burst into flames during a ground-test firing in Texas.

Things went south in a Monday, July 11, test in Texas where space company’s Super Heavy Booster 7 prototype exploded as seen in a livestream recorded by the website Nasa Spaceflight.

“Yeah, actually not good. Team is assessing damage,” Musk said on Twitter after the early evening explosion of the Super Heavy Booster 7 prototype, as seen in a livestream recorded by the website NASA Spaceflight.

The explosion engulfed the base of the rocket in a ball of flames and heavy smoke and appeared to shake the video camera. However, there was no immediate indication of injuries.

“Going forward, we won’t do a spin start test with all 33 engines at once,” Elon Musk later said on Twitter, explaining that the issue was specific to the engine spin start test.

The booster was equipped with an array of 33 Raptor engines for use in an upcoming uncrewed orbital test flight SpaceX hoped to launch later this year.

The explosion is likely to setback Musk’s aim of launching Starship to orbit this year.

Watch below.