Friday, July 15, 2022 – Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, 76, has secretly welcomed a second child with his 35-year-old stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout.

Errol revealed to The Sun that he had a second unplanned child with his own step-daughter three years ago in 2019.

Errol was married to Jana’s mother, Heidi, when Jana was just 4. Their marriage lasted 18 years and produced two biological children.

Errol went on to welcome two children with Jana, meaning he has children with both mother and daughter.

Errol said both children with his stepdaughter were unplanned and they live with their mother.

Errol first welcomed a secret child with Jana in 2018. The child called Elliot Rush is now five.

Jana lived with Errol for about 18 months after Elliot Rush was born and it seems it was during this period that she became pregnant again.

The revelation comes just days after it emerged that his son Elon Musk had fathered twins – his eighth and ninth children – with one of his executives while he was expecting another baby with Grimes.

Errol and Jana are no longer living together.

But Errol claimed, “if I’m still around she might wind up back with me.”

He said he would like to have Jana’s kids living with him but the last time they visited “the kids were starting to get on my nerves.”

The 76-year-old refused to rule out having even more children, however, saying: “The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce.”

Errol admits he is aware that Jana is two generations younger than he is, with her mother Heidi being one generation younger that he. Errol is 20 years older than Heidi and 41 years older than Jana.

Errol said: “I married her mother when she was 25 and I was 45. She was probably one of the best looking woman I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Errol did admit that the relationship with Jana shocked his four daughters, who saw Jana as a sibling and found it “creepy”.

A source told MailOnline when Elliot was born: “Errol has known Jana all her life. It has split the family. Errol got married to her mother when Jana was four years old.”

The shocking story reportedly angered Elon, 51, who went “berserk” when he found out his father had had a child with his step-sister.

Although Errol denies having a bad relationship with his billionaire son, Elon has previously described his engineer father as “evil” and a “terrible human being.”

Despite Elon’s anger at his father impregnating his stepsister, he too has welcomed multiple children with different mothers.

Recent court documents revealed that the tech billionaire quietly had twins with one of his top executives in November, weeks before he welcomed a child with music star Grimes via surrogate.

While Elon is reportedly angry at his father Errol, Elon’s child also does not want anything to do with the billionaire Tesla founder.

Elon’s child, who was born a boy and named Xavier Alexander Musk, recently filed to change his gender to female.

He also filed to change his name to Vivian Jenna Wilson, taking on his mother’s maiden name “Wilson” because he wants nothing to do with his father.

A judge approved the gender and name change.

Social media users have gone on various platforms to share their opinions about the Musk’s family dynamics after it was revealed that Errol welcomed children with his stepdaughter.