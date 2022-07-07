Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 7, 2022 – World’s richest man, Elon Musk reportedly welcomed twins with one of his top executives just before his second child with singer Grimes was born.

Documents obtained by Business Insider revealed that the Tesla mogul expanded his family with Neurolink’s Shivon Zilis in November 2021.

It was also learnt that Musk, 51, and Zilis, 36, filed a petition to change the twins’ names in order to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.”

The order was reportedly approved by an Austin, Texas, judge in May, though the children’s names remain unknown.

Business Insider also reported that the twins were born just weeks before Musk and now-ex Grimes welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl, via surrogate in December 2021. They also share 2-year-old son X Æ A-Xii.

Musk’s kids with Grimes join his five other living children: Griffin, Vivian Jenna, Kai, Saxon and Damian.

Musk who is currently dating “Britney Ever After” actress Natasha Bassett, shares his additional kids with ex-wife, Justine Wilson.