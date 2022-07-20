Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 20, 2022 – The world’s richest man, Elon Musk reportedly wants to return to his ex Natasha Bassett.

Just last week, Sunday, July 17, photos surfaced that showed Elon laughing and frolicking in the water with several different beautiful women in Mykonos. The following day, on July 18, photos appeared, which showed Elon shirtless while surrounded by more beautiful women on a friend’s yacht in the waters off the coast of the gorgeous celeb summer hot spot.

Prior to Musk’s holiday, the billionaire Tesla founder’s girlfriend, Natasha Bassett, 27, ended their relationship to focus on her acting career following the highly successful debut of her latest film, Elvis.

But a report by HollywoodLife claims Musk was not handling the breakup as well as he had hoped and that “Elon was pleading with Natasha to get back together with him prior to taking off on this trip to Mykonos, but she kept shutting him down.”

“Natasha and those around her believe that Elon was trying to make her jealous by being photographed with all of these gorgeous women,” the source told Hollywood Life. “But this did not make Natasha jealous. This type of behavior is one of the reasons that Natasha decided to end the relationship, and all this does is reassure her that she made the right choice.”

Natasha’s decision to split with Elon came after he confirmed that he secretly fathered twins with Neuralink exec Shivon Zilis. The twins bring Elon’s total number of children to 10.