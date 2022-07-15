Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 15, 2022 – Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua, has warned Kenyans against electing Deputy President William Ruto due to his bad temper.

Speaking during Azimio rally, Karua said Ruto’s confirmation that he almost slapped his boss shows that he is politically immature to be president.

The Iron Lady said that the country will not be in safe hands under a Ruto presidency and that he needs more time to mature politically as well as learn to manage his temper.

While drumming up support for Raila Odinga’s presidential bid, the Narc Kenya party leader said the country needs someone mature politically to succeed retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“It is dangerous to vote for someone angry. Let’s give him space to calm down and maybe we will consider supporting him for the presidency later. The country currently needs someone mature politically and that is Raila Amollo Odinga,” Karua said.

Karua’s sentiments come barely days after the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said he would go to exile if the former Eldoret North MP wins the presidency.

Sifuna, who is eying the Nairobi senatorial seat in the August 9, elections, said that the deputy president is too temperamental to be president.

“This man is very dangerous if he takes power. I promise you if Ruto becomes president, I Sifuna will have to hide in a foreign country because of his anger,” Sifuna said.

Ruto has been on the receiving end lately after it emerged he also almost slapped CSs Eugene Wamalwa and Fred Matiang’i in 2018.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.