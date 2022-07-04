Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 04 July 2022 – A Twitter user has called out a sex-starved Mpesa lady who took his phone number after withdrawing money and started soliciting for sex from him.

According to the disgruntled client identified as Edgar Rwabire, the Mpesa lady has been calling him and pestering him to have sex with her.

“She has been inviting me for sex for the third day now,” he tweeted.

He advised Safaricom to hide clients’ phone numbers during cash withdrawals to avoid such incidents.

This is what he tweeted.

