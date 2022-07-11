Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 11, 2022 – Eddie Murphy and Nicole Murphy’s daughter, Bria Murphy is married to Michael Xavier.

The artist, 32, and her actor fiancé, 36, exchanged vows in front of 250 of their closest friends and family in Beverly Hills on July 9.

Eddie Murphy, 61, walked Bria down the aisle.

Her mother, Nicole Mitchell Murphy, 54, was also in attendance on the special day.

At the reception, Eddie took the stage to shower his eldest daughter with love.

“I’m just very, very proud. Very, very happy,” he said in a video from the event captured by photographer Blair Caldwell. “It’s very, very nice to see all of you and I wish Bria and Michael nothing but love and happiness.”