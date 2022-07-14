Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 14, 2022 – The name of Ed Sheeran’s new baby daughter, born in May after wife Cherry Seaborn’s secret pregnancy, has been revealed.

According to reports, the two-month-old has been named Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran.

The singer, 31, and his childhood sweetheart wife, 30, are said to have chosen the name partly as it means “brave and bold”.

A source revealed: “Ed and Cherry loved the name both in terms of what it stands for and its uniqueness. Everyone thinks Jupiter works perfectly for her.

“Behind closed doors Cherry has been gushing over becoming a mum again.”

The source added to The Sun: “She and Ed really are a match made in heaven. Their family is beautiful.”