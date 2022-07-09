Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 09 July 2022 – A video of a motorist who was driving a multi-million car buying Githeri by the roadside has sparked reactions on social media.

He parked his luxurious Lexus LX 570 and ordered Githeri from a roadside kibanda.

The TikTok video has sparked mixed reactions from online users.

While some Netizens praised the seemingly wealthy man for promoting small businesses, others argued that the high cost of living might have prompted him to buy food from a kibanda.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.