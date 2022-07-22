Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 22, 2022 – Garissa Township Member of Parliament, Aden Duale, has broken his silence following the arrest of 3 Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) contractors at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference on Friday afternoon, Duale clarified that it was only one Venezuelan Citizen who was arrested, and not three according to reports from the media.

“They only arrested one Venezuelan Citizen. The Government of Kenya should be clear and stop playing this hide-and-seek game.

“The other two were IEBC Officials, who went to receive the visitors and the other way round,” Duale said.

Duale went miles rebuking the state for giving out orders to arrest a foreigner without any evidence, and then later released without being given any clearance or reason as to why he was arrested.

“You arrest somebody in the morning, and then release him in the afternoon without giving him credible information as to why you had branded him a terrorist,” he said.

The three were set free following the intervention of IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.