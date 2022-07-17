Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 17 July 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has been accused of being drunk with power after his motorcade was captured on camera speeding dangerously on the wrong side of the road as he was rushing to a campaign rally on Saturday.

Instead of setting a good example to other motorists as leaders, Ruto used the wrong side of the road and intimated motorists with strobe lights and sirens.

Netizens have castigated the DP and wondered how he will behave if he becomes the President.

“The impunity! Ruto’s convoy using wrong side rushing to a campaign rally,” a Twitter wrote and shared the video.

The impunity! Ruto’s convoy using wrong side rushing to a campaign rally

Video courtesy of TikTok pic.twitter.com/sS2VftvgNy — Vincent 🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@VinceChepkwony) July 17, 2022

The Kenyan DAILY POST.