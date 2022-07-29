Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 29 July 2022 – Flamboyant city preacher Reverend Lucy Natasha and her husband prophet Samuel Carmel have seen setting couples goals on social media since they got married in a traditional wedding last year.

Carmel flew Natasha to a birthday vacation a few days ago, and they seem to be having good moments together.

Natasha posted photos enjoying a bike ride with her husband while rocking matching outfits.

Prophet Carmel is said to be a lover boy and perhaps that’s why he managed to sweep Natasha off her feet.

Before he relocated to Kenya, he used to run a church in Canada, where he was accused of impregnating several church girls, the majority of them being single wealthy ladies.

See the latest romantic photos of Natasha and her husband.

