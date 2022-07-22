Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 22, 2022 – Police based at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have arrested three Venezuelan nationals who were accused of transporting suspicious Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) materials.

The three are employees of Smartmatic International B.V, a company contracted to service the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS).

According to the police statement the three were caught with IEBC stickers that they had not declared.

Police spokesman Bruno Shiosho said the three were arrested for transporting sensitive election materials without the company of IEBC officials.

However, they have been released after IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati intervened, saying they have confirmed the materials are indeed the property of IEBC.

Chebukati further stated the three are employees of Smartmatic International B.V with a mandate to execute a lawful contract relating to the deployment of technology in the August polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.