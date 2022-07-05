Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – Gospel singer-turned-politician Kelvin Kioko, popularly known as Bahati, had a rough day yesterday during the Azimio rally.

This is after he was roughed up and unceremoniously chased away from the rally.

A viral video clip exposed how the Mathare MP hopeful was harassed before being ejected out of the rally by force.

Bahati, who attended the rally graced by top Nairobi leaders of the Azimio coalition, left the meeting without having a chance to address his supporters.

Some Azimio leaders were captured in the video gesturing for the singer to exit their makeshift dais mounted on their car.

Leaders who seemingly wanted Bahati out forced him down the car as they pointed at him using their hands.

After hitting the ground, Bahati, who is flying the Jubilee flag, is seen being roughed up by a group of men even as his security details try to intervene.

The development comes a week after Bahati was embroiled in a bitter fallout with ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.

Sifuna had announced that Azimio had settled on the incumbent Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch of ODM to fly their flag in the August 9 election.

“Zoning was done perfectly even here in Mathare we have agreed that it’s an ODM zone. We only have one candidate in Mathare and that is Oluoch, this young man called Bahati is my younger brother and we will talk. I will make sure that we find him another position within the Azimio government,” Sifuna said.

In response, Bahati dismissed Sifuna’s claims that he has stepped down.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.