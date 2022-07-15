Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 15 July 2022 – A video has surfaced on social media showing the moment a lady confronted her baby daddy after he went to MacDonald’s restaurant and bought food for the only child they have sired together, yet she has three other kids.

In the video, the infuriated lady is seen questioning her baby daddy why he only cares for the child they have sired together, yet he knows well that she has other kids.

She complains that it is not right for the other three kids to just sit and watch as their son enjoys the sumptuous food alone.

However, her baby daddy puts it clear that he will only take care of his son, adding that her other baby baddies should take care of their kids.

“Tell them it is their responsibility and not my responsibility’’ he is heard telling her in the video.

“Okay but if you are going to bring one, you need to bring it for all,” she responds.

She then grabs the food from her baby daddy and throws it away while insisting that she won’t let her three other kids salivate as their son enjoys the food from MacDonald’s alone.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.