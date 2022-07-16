Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 16, 2022 – Canadian rapper, Drake’s team has now officially dismissed the rumours of the musician being arrested in Sweden.

According to The Hollywood reporter, fake rumours were spreading around the corner that the 35-year-old rapper had been arrested by local police at a Stockholm nightclub.

“Free Drake” also trended on social media on Thursday night, as fans shared the unconfirmed claim that he had been arrested at a nightclub on cannabis-related charges.

Denying all the fake speculations, the ‘One dance’ singer’s team has now stated that the singer was at his hotel in the Swedish capital and had not been arrested.

Huffington Post journalist Philip Lewis quoted Drake’s team as saying: “Drake is at his hotel and has not been arrested.”

In 2019, A$AP Rocky spent most of July behind bars in Sweden after being involved in a scuffle on the streets of Stockholm between him, his entourage, and two local men.

The Harlem native was found guilty of assault after a high-profile court case, but avoided jail time and was given a suspended sentence.