Monday, July 25, 2022 – Canadian rapper, Drake has won a whopping £3m bet after staking big on Liverppol duo Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann to win at the UFC London over the weekend.

Pimblett and McCann both won their respective fights on a raucous on Saturday night at the O2 with the Scousers fast becoming one of the most exciting double-acts in sport.

A crypto casino and betting platform revealed Drake placed a stake of £1.9m on the Liverpool duo to win their respective fights in London.

McCann claimed a stunning victory over Hannah Goldy via an elbow-spinning knockout, before Pimblett then secured the enormous win for the rapper by defeating Jordan Leavitt via submission.

Drake captioned the grab of his bet slip on Instagram a ‘Scousers parlay’, in reference to the city in which Pimblett and McCann are both natives.

The rapper also promised to buy the two fighters a Rolex each for their respective parts in his win. Drake is a known high-stakes gambler in sports, with the rapper having placed a number of high-profile bets