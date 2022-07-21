Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 21, 2022 – 35-year Canadian rapper Drake has been spotted aboard a yacht with model Suede Brooks, while on vacation in St. Tropez, France.

The rapper was photographed at the South of France, beaming at the YouTuber as they rode on a yacht, enjoyed the sunshine, and spent time at luxury beachfront destination Club 55.

For the luxe outing, Drake was seen wearing an Off-White by Mercedes-Benz dirt-effect Skate T-shirt that retails for about $530, white shorts, white sneakers and a navy blue bandana.

Detailing the relationship behind the photos, a source told Entertainment Tonight that “they’re having fun together. They are sweet, whispering in each other’s ears and laughing.”

According to ET, this is not the first time the “One Dance” rapper and influencer have spent time together, and mutual friends are reportedly “rooting for them to hang out more.”

On Wednesday, Drake shared he was still enjoying his time in St. Tropez by posting a few Instagram Stories of him at a beach club. Brooks did not make an appearance in the clips.

The rapper has previously been linked to the likes of Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez. He has a son, Adonis Graham, with French artist Sophie Brussaux. He was also spotted in July 2021 on a date with Johanna Leia, though their short-lived relationship reportedly ended in October of that year. In general, Drake is fairly private about his personal life and has actually not been in many long-term relationships at least that the public knows about.