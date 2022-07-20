Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 20, 2022 – Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Nordin Haji has dismissed claims that Deputy President William Ruto was involved in the Sh 20 billion Arror and Kimwarer dam scandal.

In a TV interview on Wednesday, Haji said there is no evidence to link Ruto with the ongoing investigations into the Arror and Kimwarer dam scandal.

“As far as I’m concerned and where I am sitting, there is no evidence that has been brought against him (DP William Ruto), there might be assumptions that he was somehow involved in it but as we stand today, and as the file is in court and I’ve not to seen his name anywhere,” Haji said.

He also said the prosecution team is working to ensure justice is delivered for the communities that were to benefit from the projects that stalled due to corruption.

The DPP stressed corruption will be eradicated if Kenyans elect leaders with a clean track record on matters of corruption.

