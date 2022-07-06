Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 6, 2022 – The latest opinion poll conducted by Infotrak Research and Consulting shows that Deputy President William Ruto‘s man, Johnson Sakaja, will beat former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s candidate in the Nairobi gubernatorial race.

Raila Odinga’s man is Polycarp Igathe who is vying using the Jubilee Party ticket.

According to Infotrak, if elections are held today, Sakaja will win the Nairobi gubernatorial race with 39 percent followed closely by Igathe with 33 percent. Other candidates shared the remaining 24 percent, while 4 percent of Nairobians remained undecided.

In the senatorial race, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate Edwin Sifuna will win the seat with 44 percent followed by United Democratic Alliance(UDA) candidate Margret Wanjiru with 12 percent with 39 percent remaining undecided.

In the Nairobi Woman representative race, ODM’s Esther Passaris will win the seat with 46 percent, with UDA candidate Millicent Omanga coming second with 20 percent. 34 percent remained undecided.

The Kenyan DAILY POST