Thursday, July 28, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday met a section of Kalenjin community leaders where he rallied them to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in August.

The meeting was attended by Uasin Gishu gubernatorial aspirant, Zedekiah Buzeki, former state house comptroller, Franklin Bett, and former Ambassador Stephen Tarus.

During the meeting, Uhuru asked the leaders to plan a massive rally to sell Azimio in Nandi County on Sunday 31st July 2022.

“I will do something on Sunday that will help as you plan the rally in Nandi, I cannot tell you exactly, but it will be a big thing,”

Uhuru also told the congregation that “By next week, Ruto will know I am the President, I will do something that will make him know and remember I am president,”

Uhuru has recently engaged his fifth gear in campaigning for Raila Odinga ahead of the August 9th election.

