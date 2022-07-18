Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 18, 2022 – Early this month, Deputy President William Ruto accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga for the soaring costs of basic commodities.

Ruto, who spoke in Tharaka Nithi County, said Raila as an adviser to President Uhuru Kenyatta, must be faulted for the sharp rise in the prices of commodities like maize flour and cooking oil.

Ruto said poor Kenyans are now paying Sh250 for a two Kg packet of maize flour.

“In 2018, the 2kg packet of maize flour cost Sh75. It is now selling at Sh250 and we are told that after I was elbowed out, [it] is the Azimio guy,” he said.

Today, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government has ordered the reduction of Unga from Sh 250 per 2 kilograms to Sh 100.

The government further said it has subsidized the price of Unga for the next 4 weeks to cushion Kenyans from the high cost of living.

This seems to cement what Ruto has been saying that the government was responsible for the high cost of living since this seems to have been done when the price of Unga started going up in April.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.