Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 4, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has spoken after alleged audio of him threatening to slap President Uhuru Kenyatta leaked.

In the audio, the second in command was heard telling Kikuyu community elders how he almost slapped President Uhuru Kenyatta after he almost surrendered after the Supreme Court nullified his win in 2018.

Ruto’s critics led by Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed, castigated Ruto, accusing him of being a power-hungry politician who had no respect for the President.

But speaking in Meru County while campaigning for his presidency on Sunday, Ruto told his critics to stop hypocrisy in defending the president, adding that they don’t know how they worked hard to ensure Uhuru won the second term.

“Watu wa Azimio, wacheni utapeli na hypocrisy.sahii wanajifanya wanamtetea President Uhuru na hawajawahi kumpigia kura na hawajui tulifanya vipi ndio President Uhuru awe rais. You have no business giving us lectures on our relationship with him, we made him president,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST