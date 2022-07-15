Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 15, 2022 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto is currently pitching camp in Kiambu County, where he has held various roadside rallies across the expansive and populated county.

Ruto is accompanied by his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro, and his Kandara counterpart, Alice Wahome, among other Kenya Kwanza leaders.

Speaking in Kiamaiko in Ruiru, Ruto revealed how he spent sleepless nights campaigning for President Uhuru Kenyatta, who later abandoned him for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The second in command further revealed how he went without food for two consecutive days while campaigning for Uhuru.

He concluded by saying that if Raila Odinga wins, the Mt Kenya region will suffer a lot because he has been fighting the region for almost 40 years.

“This friend of mine His Excellency President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, who currently does not even want to see me. I want to remind him that I suffered for his Presidency. We are aware of who this old man is and if elected in office, then Mount Kenya residents will weep,” Ruto stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST