Friday, July 8, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is likely to be the fifth President of Kenya, going to the latest opinion poll conducted by KTN News.

Ruto, who is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, is competing with Azimio-One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Over 27,000 Kenyans participated in the poll with 70 percent stating that they will support DP Ruto’s presidential bid.

Raila Odinga came a distant second with 30 percent support.

While launching his manifesto late last month, Ruto said his economy will be fully anchored on Agriculture since it not only provides food security in the country but it also creates employment.

“We will have a fertilizer subsidy program that is going to enhance productivity. Making sure farmers have quality seeds, fertilizer and good pesticides”, Ruto said.

Here is the screenshot of the online poll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.