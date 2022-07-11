Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 11, 2022 – Renowned political strategist, Benji Ndolo, has revealed how Deputy President William Ruto almost beat former Kiambu County Governor William Kabogo after they differed over an unknown political issue.

In a social media post on Sunday, Benji, who is former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s aide, said he was told by a friend how Ruto and Kabogo exchanged harsh words and almost engaged in a fight as their bodyguards watched in dismay.

Benji said his friend worked at the location where it all happened and has despised the DP ever since, suggesting that the showdown actually turned into a physical altercation.

“Kuna siku Kafogo na Ulliam waliletana juu, I’ll leave it to others to tell the story.. but the threat was very raw and chilling ikabidi heshimu idumu. My friend was working there, she is here. Hates dp to the core.” Benji tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.