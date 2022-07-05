Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – An opinion poll conducted by Radio Africa Group has shown Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, William Ruto, is gaining in Nairobi County at an unprecedented level and he may soon overtake former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who is the de facto Nairobi County kingpin.

In a poll conducted by Radio Africa last month, Raila had 52 percent support in Nairobi compared to Ruto’s 29.1 percent.

However, according to the latest poll by the same media house, Ruto is currently at 41 percent, an increase of 12 percent in the last one month and Raila has dropped by 2 percent and is currently at the 50 percent mark.

Roots party presidential candidate, Prof George Luchiri Wajackoyah is at 5 percent from 3.2 percent last month. Undecided voters remain at 4 percent.

The poll shows the Deputy President is doing the right thing on his campaigns and may vanquish Raila Odinga in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.