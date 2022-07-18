Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 18, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has attacked President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio One Kenya presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, after the price of Unga was reduced from Sh 230 to Sh 100.

Speaking during the Kenya Kwanza rally at Gikomba, Starehe Constituency on Monday, Ruto said the reduction of the price of Unga was a knee-jerk reaction since the two individuals should have lowered the price earlier.

Ruto further wondered why Raila and his team have been promising to reduce the price of the flour yet they have been in the government since the ‘handshake’ of 2018.

“I have heard Azimio saying that they will reduce the price of Maize flour. The Chairman of Azimio is the current president and Mr. Kitendawili,’ you have been in government for four years now, what job were you doing?” Ruto posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.